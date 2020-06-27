Mukkombu barrage will be ready by January 2021, announces Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After inspecting the construction works of barrage across Kollidam at Mukkombu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that 40 per cent of the works have been completed and the remaining will be completed by January 2021.

The 182 year-old barrage was damaged in the 2018 flood and nine shutters were washed away.

As a temporary measure, a coffer dam was constructed at a cost of Rs. 38.85 crores and thework was completed in August 2019.

Simultaneously, the new barrage construction work was started at a cost Rs. 387.60 crores. The CM had already inspected the works twice and he paid visit to the site third time on Friday.

After discussing the work progress with the PWD engineers,the CM said “So far, 40 percent of the works were completed.

"The works are underway round the clock without any gap. All the works will be completed within January, 2021."

He further said that the state government has asked permission from the centre to obtain 2,298.78 crores from the Asian Development Bank to renovate the Grand Anaicut canal.

“We will get the permission soon and after that the works torenovate the Grand Anaicut canal will begin,” he added.

Earlier, the CM also spoke on the work progress of anotherbarrage across Kollidam at Aadhanur – Kumaramangalam at a cost of Rs. 495crores. He informed that 45 percent of the barrage works was completed.

Responding to a query on the continuation of free power toagriculture, he said “The state will continue to provide free power to thefarmers. There is no second thought on that.”