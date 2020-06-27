‘Nothing to hide in donations to CM’s fund’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) attached to the Finance Department, told a division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday that transparency was being maintained in the matter of receiving donations. Responding to a PIL from advocate M Karpagam of Nandanam Extension, the department said the government has nothing to suppress about donations received from the public.

“The CM, in a very transparent manner, was issuing press releases every week, disclosing details of contributions, which is accessible from the press release section of the government website. Due to the lockdown, most of the government offices were functioning with minimum essential staff and therefore it was not possible to update/integrate website with details, as requested by the petitioner.

In future, the government would upgrade the website with more information and proactive disclosures in the interest of greater transparency,” the counter added.