People zip through villages as police stick to patrolling on National Highways

Although the inter-district movement has been restricted under the new regulations of the lockdown, hundreds continue to pass to and fro from the Tiruchy district using interior roads.

Published: 27th June 2020 01:00 PM

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Although the inter-district movement has been restricted under the new regulations of the lockdown, hundreds continue to pass to and fro from the Tiruchy district using interior roads. Also, its geographical disposition -- sharing borders with many districts -- has become a challenge for city corporation to track and isolate COVID-19 patients.

A police official streamlining passengers at a border check post said, "We are not allowing any vehicles into the district without a valid e-pass. In the past couple of days, we received several complaints of vehicles entering the villages to bypass the check post. We are trying our best to restrict the unlawful movement."

Citing the case of Kadavur village near Manapparai on the Dindugul Highway, Sakthi Kumar, a resident said, "Since the restrictions were implemented again, we have seen a tremendous increase in the terms of vehicle movement in our villages. Several of them stop-by to ask which is the way to enter the Tiruchy district through the inner roads itself. Now, we are worried if we will contract the virus through these people."

As of June 26, the police department has set up 12 active check posts on all National Highways, with four officials deployed in each.

A civic official said, "It has become a horrendous task to identify patients and the places they have been through. We cannot ask them to immediately go to the quarantine facility. We request the public to co-operate so that it could be easier for us to prevent the virus spread."

Superintendent of Police Ziaul Hique told TNIE, "We have taken note of the violations. To check movement of people, we are about to start patrol in two-wheelers. We have also sought help from village committees so that all the entry/exit points are identified and closed."

COVID-19 lockdown
Comments

