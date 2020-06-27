Puducherry reports new high of 87 COVID-19 cases, one death 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: An 82-year-old woman from Muthialpet died and a new high of 87 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 619 and deaths to 10. Releasing the information on Saturday, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said that while 72 new cases are from Puducherry region, 15 are from Karaikal region.

Presently, 388 people are undergoing treatment, of which 350 are in Puducherry region (225 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), 90 at JIPMER and 33 in COVID care centres ), 36 in Karaikal GH and one each in Yanam GH, Mahe GH, in Cuddalore GH and one in Chidambaram. Two patients have been shifted to Tamilnadu list.

In all, 221 patients have been discharged after recovery including 18 on Saturday. Till now, 14689 samples have been tested, of which 13908 have returned negative while 216 test results are awaited.

The Director said that another nine cases in connection with the mask company have tested positive taking the total number of cases associated with it to 97.

Since the relaxation of lockdown on June 1, the cases have been rising steadily in Puducherry. The Director appealed people to avoid crowding at markets, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays and, shop safely by wearing masks and following social distancing norms.