Wife of COVID-19 victim dies by suicide in Virudhunagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wife of a COVID-19 victim has died of suicide in Virudhunagar, on Saturday.

Her 57-year-old husband was a railway booking staff working at Virudhunagar railway station while she was a teacher working at a private school, according to sources.

Official sources said that the man had tested positive on Friday and the same was informed orally to their family.

The husband succumbed to the virus and was declared dead during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

His body was brought to the cremation grounds directly, and his wife and two daughters were quarantined.

When they (the daughters) left to test themselves for coronavirus, the woman, who was alone at their residence, allegedly hung herself to death.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official seeking anonymity said that apart from the grief of loss, social stigma might have been reason for her decision.

Her body has been sent to the Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital for postmortem and an investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)