Coimbatore: Staff infected, police station shut down

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a woman staff tested positive for Covid-19, the second floor of Coimbatore district police superintendent office was temporarily closed and it was disinfected on Saturday morning. The 39-year-old woman was working in the ministerial section on second floor of the office.

According to sources, she was staying along with her family in Coimbatore and she visited Palani in Dindigul district recently. She might have got infected from her recent visit to the district. All her contacts, have been asked to undergo health checkup. Meanwhile, the colleagues of the woman are instructed to check and regularly monitor their health, before resuming work.