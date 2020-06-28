COVID-19: 127 new cases in Tiruvannamalai; 110 in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts continued to witness spike in COVID-19 positive cases, closely followed by Ranipet district on Saturday.

According to A Shanmuga Sundaram, Vellore district collector, “As many as 110 new positive cases are reported today in the district.”

The total case count has increased to 1110.

Vellore market places and CMC Hospital have contributed largely to the latest spike in positive cases, another officer said.

Twenty positive cases had been reported relating to CMC Hospital staff and their contacts, he stated.

On Friday, 147 fresh cases were reported in Vellore district.

A day after reporting 70 new positive cases, the count soared in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday with the addition of 127 new cases. The total case count has moved up to 1619.

Officials noted that 13 of the positive cases reported on Saturday were returnees of Bengaluru while Chennai accounted for 7, primary contacts 43 and secondary contacts 39.

After reporting just six cases on Friday, the day’s figures jumped to 93 in Ranipet district on Saturday. Most of them tested positive after down with influenza like illness.

Tirupathur district had 26 new cases, taking the total to 143, officials said.