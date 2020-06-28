STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: 127 new cases in Tiruvannamalai; 110 in Vellore

Vellore market places and CMC Hospital have contributed largely to the latest spike in positive cases, another officer said.

Published: 28th June 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts continued to witness spike in COVID-19 positive cases, closely followed by Ranipet district on Saturday.

According to A Shanmuga Sundaram, Vellore district collector, “As many as 110 new positive cases are reported today in the district.”

The total case count has increased to 1110.

Vellore market places and CMC Hospital have contributed largely to the latest spike in positive cases, another officer said.

Twenty positive cases had been reported relating to CMC Hospital staff and their contacts, he stated.

On Friday, 147 fresh cases were reported in Vellore district.

A day after reporting 70 new positive cases, the count soared in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday with the addition of 127 new cases. The total case count has moved up to 1619.

Officials noted that 13 of the positive cases reported on Saturday were returnees of Bengaluru while Chennai accounted for 7, primary contacts 43 and secondary contacts 39.

After reporting just six cases on Friday, the day’s figures jumped to 93 in Ranipet district on Saturday. Most of them tested positive after down with influenza like illness.

Tirupathur district had 26 new cases, taking the total to 143, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Vellore Thiruvannamalai
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp