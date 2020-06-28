Covid-19: TN death toll crosses 1,000-mark

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s case load continues to rise with another 3,713 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, even as the death toll crossed the 1000-mark, touching 1,025, with 68 more deaths being recorded.

The State now has 78,335 cases, of which 44,094 people have recovered, according to a health bulletin. Chennai accounts for 51,699 cases, of which 1,939 were reported on Saturday. The city’s toll is now 776. Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur accounted for 65 per cent of the new cases.

The share of other districts had tripled since June 7, when the four districts accounted for 90 per cent of new cases. Madurai alone has reported a whopping 1,166 new cases from June 21 till Saturday, with its tally reaching 1,703. As many as 1,154 of the 1,166 cases were categorised as ‘indigenous’ rather than of people who had travelled to the district from other places.

The State’s tally also includes 3,098 returnees (of 2.70 lakh screened) who had tested positive for Covid-19. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told reporters that the daily tests in Chennai had been ramped up to 10,000, and that fever camps across the city were helping in early identification of symptomatic cases. Of the city’s 39,539 streets, 9,509 had been screened so far, he said.

Although ICMR has permitted use of rapid antigen testing, Radhakrishnan said the State would continue to use RT-PCR tests. Of the 68 deceased, 60 had co-morbid conditions, with at least 40 having diabetes, the bulletin said.