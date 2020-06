By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 4,500 bottles of liquor worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from a bar in Tiruvallur on Friday evening.

Officials of Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) conducted a search based on a tip off that booze was being sold at the bar in Veppampattu village despite a government order to close all liquor outlets and bars in a radius of 70km from Chennai.

A search is on for the bar owner.