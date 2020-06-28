Palaniswami set to leave for Chennai on Sunday

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is set to leave for Chennai on Sunday after his four-day visit to Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchy districts. On Wednesday evening, Palaniswami came to Salem from Chennai by road. On Thursday he went to Coimbatore and conducted a review meeting with all department officials before returning to Salem.

On Friday, he went to Tiruchy and conducted a review meeting with officials. On Saturday, the Chief Minister met All India Anna DravidaMunnetraKazhagam (AIADMK) party functionaries at his residence in Nedunchalai Nagar in Salem city.

At that time Chellapillaikuttai panchayat president and Amma MakkalMunnetraKazhagam (AMMK) Omalur union secretary R Govindaraj met the Chief Minister and joined AIADMK. Along with him several AMMK functionaries also joined the governing party.

On Sunday afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone for the works related to replacing old pipelines of Attur – Narasingapuram dedicated water supply scheme to supply more drinking water. The project is worth Rs 19.17 crore. While returning to Salem from Coimbatore, Palaniswami got down from his convoy to interact with villagers.

Rs 5L aid for family of deceased cameraman

Chennai: Expressing “deep grief” over the death of E Velmurugan, a cameraman with Raj Television channel who succumbed to Covid-19, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to his family. In a statement here, the chief minister urged the journalists working for print and electronic media to be careful while going out for gathering news. Meanwhile, Information Minister Kadambur Raju, expressed his condolences.