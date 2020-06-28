PIL over Covid duty to teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain the government from engaging teachers above the age of 50 years in Covid-related duties such as street warriors or tele-counsellors at control rooms, without seeking willingness from them.

The plea also sought a direction to ensure social distancing in work place and provide requisite PPE kits or to permit the teachers to work from home for tele-counselling services.