STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Police constable, who made derogatory Facebook comment on Santhankulam custodial deaths, suspended

After the post went viral, the matter was taken to the senior police officers who suspended Sathish Muthu, an armed reserve police constable deployed in Chennai. 

Published: 28th June 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

facebook abuse

Police constable M Sathish Muthu (Photo | Express)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police personnel attached to the armed reserve wing was suspended by the Chennai city police for making a derogatory comment on a Facebook post written by a vendor. The post stated that police personnel will not be supplied with any milk.

After the custodial death of Jayaraj and Beniks in Sathankulam village in Tuticorin, the milk vendor's association came forward and said that they will not provide milk to the police personnel, standing in solidarity with the victim's family.

One such vendor took to Facebook to broadcast his decision. M Sathish Muthu, an armed reserve police constable deployed on duty in Chennai commented, "We were looking for people for another custodial death and now we've got you," followed by a derogatory comment impulsing the rectum bleeding suffered by the father-son duo in Tuticorin.

After the post went viral, the matter was taken to the senior police officers who suspended Sathish Muthu. A senior police officer said, Sathish Muthu had given his Facebook ID and password to many of his friends and apparently one of them has uploaded the comment. "He's been suspended for being irresponsible and tainting the reputation of the police personnel," said the senior police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Santhankulam custodial deaths Police constable suspended facebook
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp