Police constable, who made derogatory Facebook comment on Santhankulam custodial deaths, suspended

CHENNAI: A police personnel attached to the armed reserve wing was suspended by the Chennai city police for making a derogatory comment on a Facebook post written by a vendor. The post stated that police personnel will not be supplied with any milk.

After the custodial death of Jayaraj and Beniks in Sathankulam village in Tuticorin, the milk vendor's association came forward and said that they will not provide milk to the police personnel, standing in solidarity with the victim's family.

One such vendor took to Facebook to broadcast his decision. M Sathish Muthu, an armed reserve police constable deployed on duty in Chennai commented, "We were looking for people for another custodial death and now we've got you," followed by a derogatory comment impulsing the rectum bleeding suffered by the father-son duo in Tuticorin.

After the post went viral, the matter was taken to the senior police officers who suspended Sathish Muthu. A senior police officer said, Sathish Muthu had given his Facebook ID and password to many of his friends and apparently one of them has uploaded the comment. "He's been suspended for being irresponsible and tainting the reputation of the police personnel," said the senior police officer.