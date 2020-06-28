Tamil Nadu autorickshaw driver dies after police assault in Tenkasi

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: The Veerakeralampudur police, on Sunday, registered a case against a sub-inspector and a constable under Section 174 (3) of CrPC in connection with the death of a 25-year-old youth who was “beaten up by police” in custody.

The action came after around 200 people of Veerakeralampudur protested against police by blocking the Surandai-Alangulam road on Saturday night. The victim Kumaresan, who was under treatment for 15 days at the Tirunelveli GH, died on Saturday. In his petition to SP Suguna Singh, the victim’s father Navaneethakrishnan said his son told him and the doctors that the suspects — SI Chandrasekar and constable Kumar — had inflicted severe injuries on his private parts, hands, legs and back on May 10.

“My son Kumaresan was an auto driver. I and Kumaresan were called to Veerakeralampudur police station on May 8 for an inquiry regarding a property dispute. During inquiry, Chandrasekar slapped my son repeatedly and abused him using filthy language. When my son rebuked, the SI warned him of dire consequences and sent him out,” Navaneethakrishnan told TNIE.

He said his son’s phone was snatched by SI Chandrasekar on May 10 near the auto stand. “When my son went to the station to get it back, he was severely beaten up by Chandrasekar and Kumar. They threatened my son that he would be arrested under Goondas Act if he revealed the beatings to anyone,” he said.

“After this incident, he often vomited blood and suffered chest pain. We took him to government hospitals in Veerakeralampudur and Tenkasi, and to a private hospital in Surandai before admitting him to TvMCH. I petitioned Tenkasi SP urging action against the two policemen,” said Navaneethakrishnan.

When contacted, Suguna Singh said he had demanded the doctors videograph postmortem. “Navaneethakrishnan says his son was beaten up by the police 47 days ago. We have to wait for the autopsy. I am ready to take action against the policemen if they are found guilty,” he added. Meanwhile, Kumaresan’s body was buried on Sunday.

Slap murder charges on cops: CPM

Tirunelveli: CPM District Unit has urged the State government to slap murder charges on the SI and constable of Veerakeralampudur police station. District Secretary K G Baskaran, in a press note, said that the suspects should be booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC. “The youth Kumaresan was brutally attacked by the two policemen last month. Battling for his life for over a month, he succumbed to the injuries,” he said.