STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu autorickshaw driver dies after police assault in Tenkasi

An autorickshaw driver in Tenkasi died on Sunday, days after being allegedly assaulted by the men in uniform.

Published: 28th June 2020 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Police Brutality

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: The Veerakeralampudur police, on Sunday, registered a case against a sub-inspector and a constable under Section 174 (3) of CrPC in connection with the death of a 25-year-old youth who was “beaten up by police” in custody.

The action came after around 200 people of Veerakeralampudur protested against police by blocking the Surandai-Alangulam road on Saturday night. The victim Kumaresan, who was under treatment for 15 days at the Tirunelveli GH, died on Saturday. In his petition to SP Suguna Singh, the victim’s father Navaneethakrishnan said his son told him and the doctors that the suspects — SI Chandrasekar and constable Kumar — had inflicted severe injuries on his private parts, hands, legs and back on May 10.

“My son Kumaresan was an auto driver. I and Kumaresan were called to Veerakeralampudur police station on May 8 for an inquiry regarding a property dispute. During inquiry, Chandrasekar slapped my son repeatedly and abused him using filthy language. When my son rebuked, the SI warned him of dire consequences and sent him out,” Navaneethakrishnan told TNIE.

He said his son’s phone was snatched by SI Chandrasekar on May 10 near the auto  stand. “When my son went to the station to get it back, he was severely beaten up by Chandrasekar and Kumar. They threatened my son that he would be arrested under Goondas Act if he revealed the beatings to anyone,” he said.

“After this incident, he often vomited blood and suffered chest pain. We took him to government hospitals in Veerakeralampudur and Tenkasi, and to a private hospital in Surandai before admitting him to TvMCH. I petitioned Tenkasi SP urging action against the two policemen,” said Navaneethakrishnan. 

When contacted, Suguna Singh said he had demanded the doctors videograph postmortem. “Navaneethakrishnan says his son was beaten up by the police 47 days ago. We have to wait for the autopsy. I am ready to take action against the policemen if they are found guilty,” he added. Meanwhile, Kumaresan’s body was buried on Sunday.

Slap murder charges on cops: CPM

Tirunelveli: CPM District Unit has urged the State government to slap murder charges on the SI and constable of Veerakeralampudur police station. District Secretary K G Baskaran, in a press note, said that the suspects should be booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC. “The youth Kumaresan was brutally attacked by the two policemen last month. Battling for his life for over a month, he succumbed to the injuries,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu auto driver Tamil Nadu Police Brutality tamil nadu police
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp