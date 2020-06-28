Will take a call on online classes in 2 days: Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that he would make an announcement about online classes for school students in two days. After participating in a function held at a private college in Komarapalayam on Saturday, the Minister said that in the present situation, it is not possible to reopen the schools.

“If the situation changes, we will hold discussions with educationists, students, parents, ministers and then the chief minister will take the final call,” he said. Regarding online classes for school students, the Minister said that he will be making an announcement within a couple of days, after having a discussion with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.