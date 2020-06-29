18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a first in the State, an 18-month-old baby died of COVID-19 at the Villupuram Medical College Hospital on Sunday. Another child, a 13-year-old boy from Thanjavur also died in a private hospital on Saturday night.

The infant from Tindivanam was admitted to the GH with COVID symptoms on Friday. He died due to Global Development Delay, Spastic Cerebral Palsy, Microcephaly, Aspiration Pneumonia, Shock and COVID positive on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old boy was undergoing treatment for dermatomyositis (an auto-immune disease) for many years. He died of cardiac failure. He had tested positive for COVID in a private hospital. According to sources, the boy was experiencing breathing problems and was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on June 24, where he was being treated for dermatomyositis.

His samples returned COVID positive on Saturday. He was then shifted to TMCH, where he died late at night. TMCH sources told TNIE, “His heart’s ejection fraction was only 27 per cent against the normal 50 to 70 per cent.” They said COVID was only an incidental factor in his death, adding as he was under immunosuppressant drugs, he could have contracted COVID easily.

MLA tests positive

Gingee DMK MLA KS Masthan has tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Dr Rela Medical institute, Chrompet on Sunday. He is the fourth DMK MLA who has tested positive. Speaking to Express, Masthan said, “On Saturday I felt some throat congestion, after which I approached the Gingee GH and got myself tested.

After the result showed that I was positive, I reached Dr Rela Medical institute. Right now I feel fine.”

A few days ago, he had gone to Villupuram Collectorate and submitted a petition to Collector A Annadurai. He had also met journalists and partymen. Desurpattai Street, where his house is situated was sealed and his family members have been home quarantined.

(With inputs from N Ramesh @ Thanjavur)