Advocates condemn Sathankulam custodial deaths

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Senior Advocates’ Forum at the Madras High Court has condemned the alleged custodial deaths at Sathankulam. The association, in a strongly worded statement, said the incident shows lack of respect for the rule of law and makes people lose confidence in the administration during trying times.

PS Raman, convener of the forum, said, “ The death of Jayaraj and his son Benniks in Sathankulam while in the custody of the police has shocked the conscience of one and all. Torture in custody is unacceptable in any civilized society governed by the rule of law.

The Magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody, the duty doctor who issued fitness certificate, as well as the jailor, have all wholly failed in their duty and contributed to the tragedy.” The forum demanded speedy justice for the dead and that case be booked against the guilty.