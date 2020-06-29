Another TN police constable under scanner for Facebook posts on police brutality

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A police constable from Nagapattinam attached to the Armed Reserve wing has received flak for threatening milk vendors with police brutality. The vendors had posted on social media that police personnel will not be supplied with any milk following the incidents of the Sathankulam police brutality.

R Ramanan, an armed reserve police constable (Batch 2011) from Nagapattinam, had posted about ill-treating a suspect back in September 2019 and recently threatened milk vendors of dire consequences following their announcement of stopping their services to cops.

The Superintendent of Police in Nagapattinam has ordered an inquiry into the posts and on the policeman.

ALSO READ: Police constable, who made derogatory Facebook comment on Sathankulam custodial deaths, suspended



There are two of his social media posts that are doing the rounds. In the post dated September 9, 2019, Ramanan had posted about disrobing a suspect naked, feeding faeces into his mouth, detaining him for a month and periodically thrashing the suspect for allegedly abusing the police. "We have served him well. He would soon slip in the bathroom," wrote Ramanan.



In the second case, he commented on a post related to milk vendors stopping the supply to the houses of policemen following the Sathankulam incident, Ramanan threatened the milk vendors that he would ‘charge’ them if they are found without a vehicle seat belt, helmet or mask and that he would then make them realise how correct the police are.

Ramanan also asked, “You would scream for your father and mother. Why are you people getting yourself into trouble unnecessarily?”

Social media users noticed his comment and started digging through his old posts and found out his post from September 9.

The constable received flak from hundreds of Facebook users. Even though he deleted his comment, netizens shared screenshots.

He has since deactivated his Facebook account.

While speaking to TNIE, the Superintendent of Police in Nagapattinam, S Selvanagarathinam, said, “We are investigating the issue. We are trying to learn who the suspect who was ill-treated was. Suitable action will be taken once we get to know more about the policeman's remarks.