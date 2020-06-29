STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Another TN police constable under scanner for Facebook posts on police brutality

R Ramanan, an armed reserve police constable twice threatened suspects, commoners with police brutality on social media.

Published: 29th June 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A police constable from Nagapattinam attached to the Armed Reserve wing has received flak for threatening milk vendors with police brutality. The vendors had posted on social media that police personnel will not be supplied with any milk following the incidents of the Sathankulam police brutality. 

R Ramanan, an armed reserve police constable (Batch 2011) from Nagapattinam, had posted about ill-treating a suspect back in September 2019 and recently threatened milk vendors of dire consequences following their announcement of stopping their services to cops. 

The Superintendent of Police in Nagapattinam has ordered an inquiry into the posts and on the policeman.

ALSO READ: Police constable, who made derogatory Facebook comment on Sathankulam custodial deaths, suspended

There are two of his social media posts that are doing the rounds. In the post dated September 9, 2019, Ramanan had posted about disrobing a suspect naked, feeding faeces into his mouth, detaining him for a month and periodically thrashing the suspect for allegedly abusing the police. "We have served him well. He would soon slip in the bathroom," wrote Ramanan.

In the second case, he commented on a post related to milk vendors stopping the supply to the houses of policemen following the Sathankulam incident, Ramanan threatened the milk vendors that he would ‘charge’ them if they are found without a vehicle seat belt, helmet or mask and that he would then make them realise how correct the police are.

Ramanan also asked, “You would scream for your father and mother. Why are you people getting yourself into trouble unnecessarily?”

Social media users noticed his comment and started digging through his old posts and found out his post from September 9.

The constable received flak from hundreds of Facebook users. Even though he deleted his comment, netizens shared screenshots. 

He has since deactivated his Facebook account.

While speaking to TNIE, the Superintendent of Police in Nagapattinam, S Selvanagarathinam, said, “We are investigating the issue. We are trying to learn who the suspect who was ill-treated was. Suitable action will be taken once we get to know more about the policeman's remarks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam police tragedy Nagapattinam R Ramanan
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp