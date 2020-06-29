BJP praises Stalin for India-China border stand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National general secretary of BJP, Muralidhar Rao, on Sunday praised DMK president MK Stalin for supporting the Union government over the India-China border face-off.

Addressing the BJP cadre during a virtual rally, held to highlight the one-year achievements the Modi government, Muralidhar Rao said: “India, along with the world, is passing through one of the most difficult phases we have ever witnessed. However, India under the leadership of Narendra Modi has transcended all differences and is effectively fighting the COVID pandemic.”

Appreciating Stalin for supporting the Centre on the border issue, the BJP leader asked why DMK was maintaining friendship with the Congress which “always support the enemy country” Praising the Tamil Nadu government for its containment measures, the BJP leader said the State administration was effectively containing the spread and providing adequate treatment facilities. “The testing in Tamil Nadu is comparatively high in the country and the mortality rate one of the lowest.”

