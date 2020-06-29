Central TN records 196 new cases

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The central districts recorded 193 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday. Tiruvarur recorded the highest number with 87 cases, Thanjavur 23, Ariyalur three, Perambalur one, Pudukkottai a single-day high of 36 and Tiruchy 43, while Karur recorded no new cases.

The 43 new cases in Tiruchy are from Thuraiyur, Manapparai and Viralimalai. In the city, cases were found in Malakkottai, KK Nagar and Puthur, Beema Nagar, and Srirangam. On Sunday, 28 persons were discharged from MGMGH.

There are a total of 197 active cases in Tiruchy.

In Ariyalur, three persons from Ariyalur town and Maruthur tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. These patients had returned from Tiruchy, Maharashtra and Kumbakonam. Two persons were admitted to Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital and the other to a Tiruchy private hospital for treatment.

In Perambalur district, the single new case was of a 60-year-old man from Murugankudi, who had returned from Hosur on June 24. Perambalur health officials had isolated him and collected his samples. He tested positive on Sunday and admitted to Tiruchy MGMGH.

All the 36 cases in Pudukkottai were Chennai returnees and their contacts. Of the patients, three are from Pudhupatti, six from Viralimalai and three from Ponnamaravathi.A total of 23 persons from Thanjavur district tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Nine are from an extended family in Thuravikkadu village near Peravurani.

According to sources, some of the family members travelled to Tiruppur on June 13 for a function held in the house of the married daughter of a 60-year-old man in the family. They stayed there for five days and returned to Thuravikkadu on June 19. When there was a screening in the village for people from Chennai, one of the family members got tested. A woman and her husband tested positive. Samples of other family members were taken and the nine tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, 22 persons were discharged on Sunday. With this, the total number of those discharged from TMCH rose to 226. Positive cases have now risen to 420 in the district.