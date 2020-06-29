Class VIII girl dies in house collapse during heavy downpour in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A school student staying with her grandparents at a village in Vellore district died when a portion of her house collapsed during a heavy downpour early on Monday.

Fourteen-year-old K Pavithra, sleeping along with her grandparents A Devaraj and D Lakshmi at their thatched roof house, was trapped under the debris after part of the mud wall caved in and died on the spot, said C Murugan, Pernambut Tahsildar.

The tragic incident happened at Kidanguramapuram village in Pernambut Taluk.

The girl was a student of a local private school in Pernambut who lived with her grandparents as her parents had been working as daily wage labourers in Bengaluru.

Cops from Melpatti police station later rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of the girl before sending it for autopsy at the government hospital (GH) in Gudiyatham, sources noted.

Senior officers including Pernambut Tahsildar C Murugan visited the spot and held inquiries.

Devaraj and Lakshmi escaped with injuries in the incident and both were shifted from a local hospital to the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH).

Meanwhile, Vellore district received a combined amount of 128.1 mm rainfall until 8 am on Monday. Ponnai recorded the highest amount of 70.2 mm followed by Melalathur - 30.6 mm, Ammundi - 14 mm and Gudiyatham - 6 mm.