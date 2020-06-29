COVID-19 patient from Madurai succumbs to injuries after attempting suicide

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 56-year-old COVID-19 patient, who attempted suicide by jumping from the 1st floor of a COVID care centre, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

The deceased was a daily wager from East Street of Palanganatham in Madurai. Sources said he was living on the first floor of a house in Palanganatham with his wife, daughter-in-law and grandson. His son is working abroad.

After recovering from tuberculosis, he developed mild fever and had been wheezing excessively for the last few days before he was asked to leave home by his family.

He later took refuge at the gates of another house a few metres away, but was again told to leave. Activist V Kalamegam and Madurai Corporation sanitary inspector Subburaj rescued him and got him admitted to the COVID care centre at the Thiagarajar College of Engineering.

A swab test was taken and he was found positive for the virus on Sunday. On hearing this, he took the extreme step by jumping from the first floor of the centre. He was later shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital where on Monday he succumbed to the injuries.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)