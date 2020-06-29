In wake of Sathankulam custodial death, TN cop suspended for controversial remarks on Facebook 

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police has suspended the police constable who recently made controversial remarks on Facebook regarding police brutality.



An inquiry was underway against the police constable cum driver named R Ramanan who had recently made at least a couple of controversial remarks on Facebook in the wake of Sathankulam father-son alleged police brutality induced deaths.

Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police has suspended Ramanan from duty for making such remarks on Facebook.

While speaking to TNIE, Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam said, “We had found that the concerned police constable has indeed made objectionable remarks. We have placed him under suspension at least until a detailed investigation is carried out. Such remarks are unacceptable. The department would appoint an official to lead the investigation on his remarks.”



R Ramanan, who is based in Nagapattinam, has been working as a vehicle driver to one of the deputy superintendents of police.

Ramanan recently threatened milk vendors of dire consquences while commenting on a FB post they had put up about not supplying milk to police staff across the state following the Sathankulam incident.

The threat drew strong flak from netizens.



Ramanan had also bragged about the "power of police" in a post, dated September 9, 2019, about physically abusing a suspect and feeding him faeces, for allegedly speaking ill about the police.

It is yet to be known about the identity of the suspect and whether the suspect had indeed endured such an ordeal as stated by Ramanan.

Ramanan had deleted his Facebook account after his post triggered controversy. While addressing the question, Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam said, “We would know more about it only in the elaborate investigation which follows up with the concerned police constable.”



Netizens welcomed the move by Nagapattinam SP to suspend police constable Ramanan after the news broke out in social media.