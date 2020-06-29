Infected man tells a sorry tale

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Vikram*, who works as a driver in a private company, was admitted to ESI Hospital for Covid-19 treatment on June 18. Though he got discharged soon after his samples tested negative on June 24, he says he faced a lot of hate from his neighbours. Recounting his ordeal, he said, "After I sat inside the ambulance to reach ESI Hospital, the driver turned on the siren that caused me agony,"

A few weeks ago, a higher official from Chennai visited his company, when he voluntarily underwent Covid-19 screening on June 16. The next day evening, he said, he received a call that brought his world crumbling down. The voice on the phone said that he was tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Collecting all his will power, he told the Health Department that he would come to the ESI Hospital by himself but the officials refused to buy his words and demanded him to take the ambulance they send.

The 33-year-old man from Telungunpalayam said that hearing the blaring noise of the ambulance, the neighbours rushed outside their houses to check who was tested positive for the virus. "Had the neighbours unaware of my infection if the ambulance siren is not turned on at that moment," he rued. For Vikram, the stigma caused by the aftermath of the viral infection is very disturbing.

When he was in the hospital, the people in the neighbouring village reportedly wrote his name on the public notice board to inform the locals about the virus and to stay aware. The photo of the notice board was widely circulated in the social media by the locals but later brought down after the intervention of friends and family of Vikram.

With currently been placed under home quarantine, Vikram is uncertain that he could mingle with the society like he used to be.

Vikram's brother, who is also placed under home quarantine said, none of their neighbours is helping them out to buy essentials.

He said, "When we go to the terrace, the neighbours even at some distance rush into their houses thinking that they might contract the virus from us. We are struggling to buy essentials and groceries. Only my friends are helping us with it."

*Name changed