INTERVIEW | Scaled up testing, field staff behind Tondiarpet’s COVID-19 recovery: Tamil Nadu Minister

CHENNAI: At just 36 per cent discharge rate on June 9, Tondiarpet zone seemed far away from recovery. The discharge rate, however, has increased to 64 per cent as on June 26, as per data from the civic body.

As a result, active cases in the zone plummeted from 63 per cent to 35 per cent in the same period. Fresh cases have dropped by 20 per cent in the last ten days, as per data, and the R-value, used to calculate the intensity of spread, has come down below 1.

In an interview with New Indian Express, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, who is in-charge for Covid-19 containment in the zone, said scaled-up testing and staff strength, and a roll-call introduced among the field staff, were behind the result.

How much increase was made on tests and staff strength for this purpose?

Before June 8, tests were as low as 150 per day in the zone. Since then, it has been ramped up to 500 to 1,000 tests a day. Sixteen mobile vans were introduced for collecting samples, each with a capacity to lift 45 samples. Number of field staff too was increased to 1,400 to detect cases early.

What were the changes made on staff level?

We introduced daily roll-call meetings with staff from all 15 divisions in the zone from

7:30 am to 8 am. Moreover, if a person had tested positive, their test results were at once shared with all the staff, resulting in moving the patient faster to the hospital or care centre.

The area has congested hamlets. How hard was it to effect containment?

There are 145 slums in this zone. There are also fishing hamlets, where it was hard for people to maintain social distance. We took steps to identify cases. We also distributed free food for 2,000 people inthese areas.

What facilitated high discharge of patients?

In the care centres, apart from medical treatment, we introduced yoga and breathing exercises. We have provided TVs here. Music is played through speakers in Siddha care centre. We also shifted patients needing medical attention, quickly to hospital.

Your strategies for coming days?

Currently, about 600 streets have positive cases, and among them just 50 streets have more than 5 cases. Cases have reduced, and same rigid micro-level strategies like fever camps and early risk assessment will continue.