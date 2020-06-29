Puducherry CM Narayanasamy tests negative for COVID-19 but advised home quarantine for seven days

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and everyone in his residence have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were tested following two persons in his office and the father of his bodyguard contracting the virus. The test results of the CM's security personnel are awaited.

However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days quarantine at his residence, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar.

Meanwhile, 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported taking the total number of cases to 690 in the UT. All the 42 new cases are in Puducherry region.

Presently 417 persons are undergoing treatment, of whom 379 are in Puducherry region (213 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 109 at JIPMER and 52 in COVID care centres), 35 in Karaikal GH, two in Yanam GH, and one in Mahe GH, two cases each are in Cuddalore GH and three in Villupuram GH. In all 262 patients have been discharged after recovery including 10 patients on Monday.

The death toll stands at 11.

Till now 15,892 samples have been tested, of which 14969 have been negative and the test results of 241 are awaited. The infection rate is 7.7 percent

In addition, ten COVID patients from Tamilnadu are undergoing treatment in Puducherry. At present, there are 163 containment zones in Puducherry.