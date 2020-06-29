STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy tests negative for COVID-19 but advised home quarantine for seven days

Narayanasamy's samples were collected for testing after two persons in his office and the father of his bodyguard tested positive.

Published: 29th June 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and everyone in his residence have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were tested following two persons in his office and the father of his bodyguard contracting the virus. The test results of the CM's security personnel are awaited.  

However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days quarantine at his residence, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar. 

Meanwhile, 42  fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported taking the total number of cases to 690 in the UT. All the 42 new cases are in Puducherry region.

Presently 417 persons are undergoing treatment, of whom 379 are in Puducherry region (213 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 109 at JIPMER and 52 in COVID care centres), 35 in Karaikal GH, two in Yanam GH, and one in Mahe GH, two cases each are in Cuddalore GH and three in Villupuram GH.  In all 262 patients have been discharged after recovery including 10 patients on Monday. 

The death toll stands at 11.

Till now 15,892 samples have been tested, of which 14969 have been negative and the test results of 241 are awaited. The infection rate is 7.7 percent

In addition, ten COVID patients from Tamilnadu are undergoing treatment in Puducherry. At present, there are 163 containment zones in Puducherry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry coronavirus COVID-19 Narayanasamy
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp