Rescued Tamil Nadu man attempts suicide after testing COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A sexagenarian who was rescued after being chased out of his house due to persistent fever and cough attempted to commit suicide at the quarantine facility after he tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Sunday.

Sources said that the man, lodged at the quarantine facility at Thiagarajar College of Engineering near Thiruparankundram, was seen upset after his COVID-19 medical report was out. “He attempted to kill himself by jumping off the second floor of the college building,” they said. In the fall, the man reportedly fractured his leg and backbone and was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

He was living in the first floor of a house in Palanganatham with his wife, daughter-in-law and grandson. His son is working abroad. “After recovering from tuberculosis, the man developed mild fever, and has been wheezing excessively for the last six days,” sources said.

When his health condition worsened on Saturday, the family reportedly threw him out. With the help of neighbours and an activist, the sexagenarian was rescued from the streets and was sent for treatment and COVID-19 test.

Seemed to be upset

Sources said that the man, lodged at the quarantine facility at Thiagarajar College of Engineering near Thiruparankundram, was seen upset after his COVID-19 medical report was out. “He attempted to kill himself by jumping off the second floor of the college building,” they said

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.