STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rescued Tamil Nadu man attempts suicide after testing COVID-19 positive

Sources said that the man, lodged at the quarantine facility at Thiagarajar College of Engineering near Thiruparankundram, was seen upset after his COVID-19 medical report was out.

Published: 29th June 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

A medic collects samples during door-to-door COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)

A medic collects samples during door-to-door COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A sexagenarian who was rescued after being chased out of his house due to persistent fever and cough attempted to commit suicide at the quarantine facility after he tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Sunday. 

Sources said that the man, lodged at the quarantine facility at Thiagarajar College of Engineering near Thiruparankundram, was seen upset after his COVID-19 medical report was out. “He attempted to kill himself by jumping off the second floor of the college building,” they said. In the fall, the man reportedly fractured his leg and backbone and was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

He was living in the first floor of a house in Palanganatham with his wife, daughter-in-law and grandson. His son is working abroad. “After recovering from tuberculosis, the man developed mild fever, and has been wheezing excessively for the last six days,” sources said.

When his health condition worsened on Saturday, the family reportedly threw him out. With the help of neighbours and an activist, the sexagenarian was rescued from the streets and was sent for treatment and COVID-19 test. 

Seemed to be upset
Sources said that the man, lodged at the quarantine facility at Thiagarajar College of Engineering near Thiruparankundram, was seen upset after his COVID-19 medical report was out. “He attempted to kill himself by jumping off the second floor of the college building,” they said

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp