Three judicial officers, two cops test positive for COVID-19 in Vellore

As soon as the test results were received, officials of the Vellore City Municipal Corporation sanitized the residences of the judicial officers at Sathuvachari and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar off Anna Salai

The court complex was later sanitized

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

Three judicial officers and two police sub-inspectors have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vellore district. Eight members of a family also tested positive while an elderly man suspected to have been infected by the virus died at the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH).

“Three magistrates serving at the Combined Court Complex at Sathuvachari in Vellore have tested positive for COVID-19,” a senior officer of the health department told The New Indian Express on Monday.

As soon as the test results were received, officials of the Vellore City Municipal Corporation sanitized the residences of the judicial officers at Sathuvachari and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar off Anna Salai in the city.

The court halls and chambers of the concerned magistrates have also been disinfected.

“Our health workers swung into action as soon as we were intimated of the cases in the judges quarters in Sathuvachari and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar to carry out disinfection work,” said an officer of the Vellore City Municipal Corporation.

Contact tracing and testing has also been initiated to identify family members and others who had come in contact with the infected judicial officers.

Two police officers, in the rank of sub-inspectors, have also tested positive. One is a 55-year-old attached to the Police Recruits School and the other a 29-year-old serving at Vellore North police station, said official sources.

They added that eight members of a family residing at Kodhandapillai Street in Sainathapuram also tested positive. A man in their family had already contracted the viral infection and presumably transmitted it to them.

Suspected COVID-19 death

Meanwhile, an elderly man suspected to have been infected with COVID-19 died at GVMCH on Sunday night. Suffering from a stroke, he was initially admitted to Narayani Hospitals before being shifted to GVMCH.

“He was referred to GVMCH on Sunday afternoon. His condition had already worsened. He died at night,” Dr R Selvi, Dean of GVMCH, said on Monday.

We were informed that samples were taken at Narayani Hospitals but we are yet to receive the test results, she stated, adding that the cause of death was stroke, weakness and respiratory problems. “Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of death,” Selvi added.

