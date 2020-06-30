STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Come July, it’s lockdown 6.0 in Tamil Nadu

Intensified lockdown, which is currently in force in Chennai, its neighbouring districts and Madurai, will continue till July 5

Containment zones in Chennai

File photo of a junction near Quaide Millath salai in Triplicane, closed for traffic by placing barricades as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Brace up, for another round of lockdown is here. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced extension of certain restrictions till July 31 across the State. However, the intensified lockdown that is currently being enforced in Chennai, its neighbouring districts, and Madurai will end on Sunday (July 5).    

From the following day, the lockdown will be implemented as it was till June 19 in Chennai and surroundings, and for Madurai, as it was before June 23. Sundays will see complete lockdown. In a major move, Palaniswami has announced that worship would be allowed in small temples, mosques, and churches in all village panchayats from July 1, except within the Chennai police limits.

From July 16, places of worship in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Madurai may also allow worship. These decisions come on a day when the State reported 3,949 cases and 62 deaths, of which 2,167 cases and 37 deaths were in Chennai. The State’s tally now stands at 86,224 and toll at 1,141. An increase in deaths among younger patients has sparked concerns.

Similarly, a 25 year old man from Chennai with diabetes died a day after being admitted, due to cardiopulmonary arrest, Covid pneumonia, and diabetes mellitus. A 23-year-old Chennai resident, who had no co-morbid conditions, died on June 29 in a private hospital. He had fever, cough, and breathing difficulty for six days.    

Earlier in the day, the health experts committee held a two-hour meeting with the Chief Minister. “We have not recommended extending the lockdown. It’s not the best solution,” said Prabhdeep Kaur, an ICMR Scientist who is a part of the panel, after the meeting.  “Initially, lockdown was necessary and now we need to adopt a new strategy to handle the present situation,” said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan who attended the meeting virtually.       

“In the last two weeks, there has been a spike in Tiruchy, Madurai, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, where the doubling time has come down. The initiatives enforced in Chennai should be replicated in these districts too.

The indicators to assess the situation in a district includes case growth, number of deaths, doubling time, test positivity, bed occupancy, reserved beds, number of contacts traced, etc. After this, restrictions should be tightened in the areas where the infection rate is high,’ said Kaur.

The e-pass system will continue to be in force for inter-State and inter-district travel till July 31, clarified the government. In places where complete lockdown is being extended, the e-passes issued till June 30 will be valid till July 5. District Collectors will issue e-passes to contractors who are in need to go to other districts for government works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Tamil Nadu lockdown COVID 19
