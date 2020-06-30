STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Flights carrying stranded Tamils can land here’

Seeking more clarification, the bench of Justices R Subbiah and R Krishnan Ramasamy, adjourned the matter by a day.

chennai airport

People seen with face masks in the Chennai Airport (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denying allegation that it has refused permission to flights carrying stranded Tamils land at Chennai airport, the State government said on Monday that the Revenue and Disaster Management department on June 1 has issued the SOPs for operation of chartered flights (other than ones operated under the Vande Bharath Mission) and land at various airports in Tamil Nadu.

The counter was filed in response to a PIL petition from TKS Elangovan of the DMK, who alleged that the government had denied permission to flights bringing back stranded Tamils land in Chennai, on Monday. The counter said on June 15, flights from 17 countries brought in 9,625 Indians and they were allowed to land at Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore.

Besides, another 1,369 Tamils were brought in by ships via Thoothukudi port. As many as 33 more flights are to be operated in another two weeks. Seeking more clarification, the bench of Justices R Subbiah and R Krishnan Ramasamy, adjourned the matter by a day.

