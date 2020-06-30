K P Anbalagan becomes first Tamil Nadu minister to test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan's second sample has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed a statement from the hospital. He is the first minister from the state to test positive for the virus.

In its statement issued on Tuesday, MIOT hospital said, "Initially he showed no symptoms and his CT scan was normal, but still as a precautionary measure he was kept under observation."

"Subsequently, his second sample tested positive for COVID-19. He developed mild cough yesterday and is being treated for it. He is at present very stable and all vital parameters are normal," the

statement said.

The minister is part of a COVID-19 control team. He had attended a COVID-19 preventive and control measures review meeting at Ripon Building on June 10.

He was admitted to the MIOT hospital on June 11. Sources at the hospital had said at the time that the minister's chest CT scan was normal but as a precautionary measure he was admitted to the hospital. "His swab report returned positive," said an official source.