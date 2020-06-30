STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Report sought on plastic ban enforcement

Complaint over continuous production and distribution of banned plastics

(Photo | Express Illustrations)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid complaints of indiscriminate use and disposal of single-use plastics, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Greater Chennai Corporation to submit detailed status report on implementation of the plastic ban and the action taken against violators.

The NGT has admitted a petition filed by environmentalist Antony Clement Rubin, who alleged that there has been continuous production and distribution of woven and non-woven plastic carry bags consisting of polypropylene materials. Some of these bags are even labelled “eco-friendly” and “TNPCB permitted”.  
Woven and non-woven plastic bags contain polypropylene materials, which are harmful and cause severe environmental damage. The said bags are non-biodegradable and non-compostable and disintegrate into micro plastics causing micro plastic pollution. The Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), which tested some of ‘’eco-friendly” bags, confirmed the presence of polypropylene.

Taking a serious view of these facts, the green bench directed the TNPCB to submit details of what action has been taken against the persons who violated the government’s plastic ban order and also details about the implementation of Extended Producers Liability provided under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.The Greater Chennai Corporation is also directed to mention the status of actions initiated against violators, the bench, comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta said.
Earlier, the Madras High Court had come down heavily on the State government over the matter.

The government had exempted multi-layered plastics, which the court said would cause greater harm. In fact, the High Court even asked the government to explore alternatives for supply of Aavin milk through bottles or any other means, which was hitherto followed in the State instead of using the plastic cover.
The NGT has granted two-month time for authorities to submit the report.

False labels on covers
