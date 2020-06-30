STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathankulam: Collector says he'll look into how DMK's Udhayanidhi travelled without e-pass

A close aide of Udhayanidhi, wishing anonymity, claimed that the actor had obtained e-pass and showed it to the officials at all check-posts between Thoothukudi and Chennai.

Published: 30th June 2020 02:43 PM

Udhayanidhi Stalin consoling the family of Sathankulam custodial death victims. (Photo | Express)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Even as Minister D Jayakumar alleged that DMK Youth Wing Secretary S Udhayanidhi Stalin had entered Thoothukudi without e-pass, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said he would look into the issue.

Meanwhile, the close aides of the actor turned politician rebutted the minister’s claims. As the State government has locked down all district borders in the wake of the pandemic, e-pass is mandatory for entering a district. Collectors are authorised for issuing e-passes under four categories - return of stranded people, marriage, medical emergency and death.

Udhayanidi reached Thoothukudi's Sathankulam on Saturday to condole with the bereaved family of P Jeyaraj and J Beniks. Speaking to TNIE, a close aide of Udhayanidhi, wishing anonymity, claimed that the actor had obtained e-pass and showed it to the officials at all check-posts between Thoothukudi and Chennai. He had also signed in the registers wherever police officials insisted, he claimed. “The authorities of various districts allowed him since he had a valid e-pass. If needed, officials can check the CCTV cameras’ footage from the check posts,” he added.

Later, Udhayanidhi tweeted that the government debates on his Sathankulam visit only to ensure the culprits behind the custodial deaths escape.

When asked, Collector Nanduri said he did not receive any complaint in this regard.

