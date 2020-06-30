Sathankulam custodial deaths: TN govt transfers Thoothukudi SP, keeps him on 'compulsory wait'

By Express News Service

Minutes after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court transferred the Thoothukudi custodial deaths to a CB-CID enquiry, the state home department transferred Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan and kept him under compulsory wait, without assigning him to any post.

Further, Villupuram SP S Jeyakumar has been posted as the new Superintendent of Thoothukudi.

On Tuesday, based on the suo motu case initiated based on the complaints of intimidation by the Sathankulam Judicial Magistrate against Thoothukudi police officials and subsequent summons of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the SP Arun Balagopalan along with his DIG appeared in court to brief it about the actions taken by him over the custodial deaths.

Soon after the case was over, the transfer order was issued undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary S K Prabhakar directing Arun Balagopalan to report immediately to the DGP office under a compulsory wait.

Meanwhile, the home department appointed S Murugan, IG of Economic Offence wing, as the new IG of South Zone replacing Shanmugarajeswaran who retires on Tuesday.