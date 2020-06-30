Sathankulam: DLSA nominates advocate to assist family of another alleged victim of custodial torture

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) nominated an advocate to assist the family a 28-year-old man, who died a few days after allegedly being beaten by police in custody.

According to sources, the victim, Mahendran from South Peikulam, was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on June 10 with a paralysed hand and leg. He died on June 13.

In her complaint, the victim's mother, S Vadivu, said that her son died after being beaten up by Sub-inspector Ragu Ganesh of Sathankulam Police Station. SI Ragu is one of the five personnel suspended for the alleged custodial death of two traders -- P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks -- from Sathankulam.

Ragu is said to have picked up Mahendran during the night hours of May 23, and left him on May 24 night allegedly after beating him black and blue for two days in custody. Friends of Police volunteers are also alleged to have joined Ragu in thrashing Mahendran.

Vadivu said that after Mahendran's death, Ragu had threatened Vadivu of dire consequences if she demanded a postmortem examination. "We did not take up the issue any further due to his threat," she said.

Seeking justice for her son, Vadivu sought legal assistance from the DLSA, who sent para legal volunteers to inquire into the issue on Saturday. Sub-judge Benjamin Samuel told The New Indian Express that DLSA chairman and Principal District Judge Logeswran nominated J Prakash to deal with the case, and asked him to render free legal assistance to Mahendran's family.

On Sunday, Prakash drafted a complaint on behalf of the victim's mother and sent it to Director General of Police (DGP), State and National Human Rights Commission, District Principal Judge and Home Secretary of Tamil Nadu.