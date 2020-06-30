Tiruchy cop assaults senior citizen, shunted out

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after the brutal Sathankulam custodial deaths, numerous police high-handedness have been surfacing across the state. A video clip of a policeman assaulting an old man in broad daylight in the middle of the road near the district court is now doing the rounds in social media. Following the investigation, the cop attached to Woraiyur police station was transferred to Armed Reserve on Tuesday.

The clip shows an old man is riding a bicycle near MGR statue roundabout and the cop in question returning home in his two-wheeler. The bicycle of the elderly man somehow comes closer and slightly hits the policeman's bike. However, both of them do not fall.

Angered by the incident, the cop then stops his bike in the middle of the road and starts verbally abusing the man. When questioned back by the man, the cop gets down from the bike and assaults him. After warning him, the cop leaves the spot.

Receiving a series of slaps and unable to do anything, the old man pedals away.

Though no complaints were filed, the police took suo moto action after the video after the video went viral on social media. Following the investigation, the cop who assaulted the old man was found as Elango, a head constable serving in the law and order section of Woraiyur police station. The incident had taken place on Monday.

It is said that during the inquiry, Elango justified his action by saying that he thrashed the man as he had scolded him in filthy language.