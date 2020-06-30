STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Trader becomes Karur's first COVID-19 victim, found to have been treated by a quack

Initially, Palanisamy (47) was treated by Shanmugam (65) who was running a private medical centre named Rajesh Hospital in Noyyal Cross road.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Medical officials busy tracking down the places and people that a man who tested COVID positive came into contact with in Karur in this file photo.

Medical officials busy tracking down the places and people that a man who tested COVID positive came into contact with in Karur in this file photo. (Photo | EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: A 47-year-old trader from Punnam Chathiram became the first person to succumb to COVID-19 in Karur district, after initially having his fever treated by a quack.

Palanisamy was running a grocery store in Punnam. He developed high fever on June 23. 

Initially, he was treated by Shanmugam (65) who was running a private medical centre named Rajesh Hospital in Noyyal Cross road.

As his fever didn't subside, Palanisamy was advised to go to the Karur GMCH for treatment. He was finally admitted to the Karur GMCH last Saturday.

Doctors there took Palanisamy's swab samples and sent them for COVID-19 tests. A day later, it was confirmed that he had tested positive.

Palanisamy was later moved to the ICU, as his condition kept deteriorating. But unfortunately, he died while undergoing treatment on Monday night. 

ALSO READ | 60 more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu as tally crosses 90,000 mark with 3,943 new cases

A Health Department probe into Palanisamy's death found that Shanmugam, who treated the trader initially, was a quack. Based on a complaint filed by Bakiyalakshmi, Joint Director, Health in Karur, the Velayuthampalayam police registered a case against him and began an investigation.

Police sources said, "After conducting a probe, we found that Shanmugam was a phony doctor and was running his own hospital in the Noyyal region for more than 25 years. During inquiry, Shanmugam accepted that he had treated Palanisamy. As he was treating a COVID-19 patient, Shanmugam has been quarantined. He will be arrested once he completes his quarantine."

Shanmugam's wife and two daughters have also undergone COVID-19 tests. They have been asked to remain quarantined for the next two weeks. 

Karur Health department officials also issued a warning to all local clinics and small hospitals treating patients suffering from fever to alert them. 

The district administration has sealed Shanmugam’s hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palanisamy Shanmugam COVID-19 Coronavirus covid death Karur
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru tailor contributes in COVID-19 battle, stitches masks using scrap cloth
Sreekanth and Arun, formerly employed with five star hotels in the state, sell fish near Kaloor stadium in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID-19 Impact: Kerala boys lose hospitality jobs, now sell fish
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp