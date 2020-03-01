Deputy collector in Vellore arrested after chase; Rs 78 lakh recovered

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) nabbed a deputy collector in Vellore and seized a whopping sum of 77.94 lakh from his house. “S Dinakaran, serving as Special Deputy Collector (Stamps) in Vellore Collectorate, was ‘trapped’ by a team of DVAC led by Vellore DSP (in-charge) N Devanathan on Friday night when he took a bribe of Rs 50,000 from M Ranjithkumar, of Irumbuli village in Polur for clearing valuation of the stamp fee for registration of land,” sources said.

The police team had to chase his car for a while on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway before arresting him.Sources informed that Rs 1.94 lakh found in the car was seized. Dinakaran’s personal driver Rameshkumar, 45, was also arrested. After searching his office in the Collectorate, the police raided his house located at Thangal in Katpadi. The search yielded Rs 76 lakh.