Home States Tamil Nadu

Did Tangedco hide information from green ministry?

The EAC uploaded only for two days and Tangedco told the ministry that no comments were received.

Published: 01st March 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

power_tariff

TANGEDCO (File photo | EPS)

By S V Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Environment Ministry is likely to initiate action against officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) for deliberately concealing information and misleading the ministry to get environment clearance for its 660 MW Ennore Supercritical Thermal Power Project (Expansion).An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the ministry has found glaring inconsistencies in public consultation process.

As per the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, the public consultation process has two components, a public hearing and uploading of EIA in Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), displaying it for a month on TNPCB’s website and publishing the notice in newspapers for obtaining public comments.

While the ministry has exempted conducting public hearing for Ennore power plant project, the power corporation and TNPCB, together have presented false information on uploading EIA on TNPCB website, despite EAC specifically asking for its details. The EAC uploaded only for two days and Tangedco told the ministry that no comments were received.

Navin Chandra, Chairman, EAC (Thermal power projects), said during EAC deliberations that Tangedco verbally informed that EIA was uploaded and no comments were received. TNPCB also, in a letter dated September 18, 2019, clarified that EIA report was uploaded on their website and no comments were received.

‘Action can  be initiated for concealing info’

Based on TNPCB’s letter, the ministry granted environment clearance on December 12, 2019. But now, after the grant of environment clearance, TANGEDCO has informed EAC that there is no scope to upload EIA on TNPCB website as per prevailing conditions since public hearing has been exempted by the ministry. 

This has made EAC to dig deep into the issue, which led to learning that TANGEDCO has concealed the information. On close scrutiny, it was observed that TANGEDCO approached TNPCB on September 17, and removed EIA from website the next day. 

Hence, the comments from the public were not received. Considering all this, the EAC opined that the ministry may take a call on initiating action against the officers responsible for concealing the information. When contacted, a senior TANGEDCO official told Express that EIA will be uploaded on Union Environment Ministry website, which is also accessible by public to view and offer their comments/concerns. TNPCB officials were not available for a comment

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TANGEDCO
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp