Farmer producer association to occupy Kallukudi market: Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Kallukudi integrated marketing complex that has seen no trade for nearly two years would soon be occupied by farmers producer associations.

Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu and Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru on Friday inspected the site and said that open tenders would be floated for the complex soon.

Corporation’s plan to relocate Gandhi Market to Kallukudi was faced with strong opposition from farmers and traders stating several difficulties. Recently, the district administration planned of placing farmer producers association in the complex. “In the first phase, 207 shops would be allowed to operate. Refrigerator facility would also find place. The shops would be given to as many as 10 Tiruchy-based farmer producers association and smaller groups,” said a statement from the Collector.

The remaining 623 shops would be given on open tender to vegetable, fruit and flower vendors and exporters. Changes to the shops might be done as per requirement, the statement added. It was also announced that a bank and food outlet would come up in the complex, for which also an open tender will be floated.

The officials announced that all works regarding the market complex would be prioritised.