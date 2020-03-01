Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest guard shot by fleeing hunters in Tiruvannamalai

A team of eight forest department personnel was conducting vehicles-check at the RF on Saturday around 1.40 am when two men in a two-wheeler were caught.

Published: 01st March 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A forest guard was shot by wild animal hunters at Kavuthimalai Reserve Forest (RF) in Tiruvannamalai district during the wee hours of Saturday.

A team of eight forest department personnel was conducting vehicles-check at the RF on Saturday around 1.40 am when two men in a two-wheeler came that way. "The two men were carrying a country-made gun for hunting. They were on the way to hunt a spotted deer at the RF," R Manoharan, Forest Ranger, Tiruvannamalai, told Express.

"After they saw the forest guards, the men stopped the vehicle at a distance from the checking point and took a roundabout to avoid being caught. Seeing the hunters flee, two forest guards - R Balaji (22) and N Sampath (56) - began to chase them in a two-wheeler," the ranger said.

52-year-old Venkatesan, one of the two hunters who was riding pillion, fired a shot towards the forest guards. The pellet fired from the country-made gun struck Sampath on the right side of his neck forcing him off the vehicle along with the other guard, Manoharan said.

Panicking, the hunters fell on the road and sustained severe injuries. During which, the guards caught them and seized the gun.

The forest guards were rescued and admitted to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. Tiruvannamalai District Forest Officer (DFO), R Kirubashankkar, told Express, "The two hunters were arrested and the injured forest guards are under treatment. They are out of danger."

Based on a complaint lodged by the forest guards at Tiruvannamalai Taluk, the two hunters, Venkatesan of Melsozhangkuppam and Sivashankaran of Gandhapalayam, were arrested under various Sections of the Indian Arms act, 1959, and Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), a police source said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavuthimalai Reserve Forest Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp