Report says Madurai Kamaraj University professor used 'filthy' words against female staff, students

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A report submitted by Madurai Kamaraj University's (MKU) Internal Committee on a complaint against a male faculty member concluded that the teacher used unparliamentary and filthy words against students and female teachers.

Periyasamy, who works as a teacher at MKU Constituency College in Thirumangalam, was accused of "emotionally harassing" female faculty members and students. On Tuesday, the committee questioned Periyasamy, who is also the head of the Department of Tamil and recorded his statements.

The committee also recorded the complainants' statements. Sources said the committee interacted with students, teachers and a few non-teaching staff as well.

In its report, the committee concluded that the teaching faculty used "unparliamentary and filthy words" while speaking to female teachers, girl and boy students.

Sources said that the committee recommended MKU Vice-Chancellor M Krishnan to take action against Periyasamy in the form of transfer/suspension, apology letter, etc.

On Tuesday, the internal committee, comprising syndicate members -- Theena Thayalan, Pari Parameswaran, Rajkumar and Sakila -- questioned the two female teachers of the college, who had lodged a complaint against Periyasamy with Vice-Chancellor M Krishnan a month ago.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnan said he was yet to read the committee's report since he was out of station.

Meanwhile, sources from the university told TNIE that the V-C would take action against Periyasamy on Monday.