Soon, expressway in Puducherry city to ease traffic jams: Narayanasamy

The Chief Minister on Saturday met media persons in Puducherry Assembly.

Published: 01st March 2020 12:03 PM

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Saturday that an expressway will be laid soon in Puducherry city to ease traffic jams. He also informed that the first-ever ferry service between Sri Lanka and Karaikal too will be launched soon.

The Chief Minister on Saturday met media persons in Puducherry Assembly. "As per the Central government's statement, the country's GDP growth has fallen from 5 per cent to 4.7 per cent in the last four months. This is the first time growth has slowed down to this extent in the last 20 years," he said, adding, "This is because of wrong economic policies, unemployment, closure of industries, halt in foreign investments, 20 per cent fall in automotive industries and decline in construction works. The Central government hasn't fulfilled any of its promises."

He also spoke on a variety of topics. 

On CAA
The CM said, "They have brought in CAA to divert people's attention from the aforementioned issues. And due to that, riots are taking place in many states. It's unfortunate that even women were attacked for being involved in protests in Delhi. More than 40 persons were killed in the riots in Northeast Delhi. RSS and BJP members attacked people with rods and scythes. But police did nothing to stop them. The riots in the national capital has created fear."

On Reservation

"During Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu's visit for the Pondicherry University convocation, I gave a letter to him seeking 25 per cent reservation for Puducherry students in all departments since he is the Chancellor of the university. He promised to fulfill the demand and I thank him for that."

On ferry service & tourism

"The Central minister for shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya visited Puducherry, and sought my support for a ferry service between Karaikal to Jaffna port in Sri Lanka. I gave my assurance because this will increase the number of tourists to Puducherry. With this service, people can go from Karaikal to Sri Lanka in three hours and works have been initiated for this. I also met Central tourism minister, Prahlad Singh Patel, when he came to Puducherry a few days ago and informed him about the works that have been undertaken for the Rs 700 crore allotted by the Centre for tourism development in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mane and Yanam. I've asked for Rs 200 crore for second phase of works. Similarly, Central minister for highways Nitin Gadkari had a meeting with officials at Puducherry Secretariat. He had discussed about works to be undertaken by National highways department. I requested him to begin the four-lane highway project between Nagapattinam and Villupuram, which was approved during Congress rule and Rs 9,026 crore was allotted for it. He assured me that he will get permission from the environment ministry as per court guidelines and start works soon."

On highway projects

"Centre has approved the upgrading of highway into four lanes between Mahabalipuram and Puducherry and Rs 800 crore has been allotted for it. Since it will affect houses in Puducherry if it runs through the city, we have suggested to make it a ring road through Auroville, Ariyapalayam and connect the road to the proposed Villupuram to Nagapattinam highway. The minister has accepted our proposal. We have also planned a four-lane road from Madagadipattu to Puducherry city, and the Central government has allotted Rs 130 crore for it, which includes a bridge on Sankarabarani river at Ariyapalayam. Works have already started and this will ease traffic. Particularly, due to traffic jams, it takes more than 40 minutes to travel from Murungapakkam to the Sivaji statue in Karuvadikuppam. The expressway will cover those nine kilometres. Since it will cost Rs 300 crore, the Central minister suggested building of overbridges in required areas and widening of roads in other places."

