Stressed Tamil Nadu MSME units knock on Centre’s door with list of demands

As the Union Budget did not meet the required policy changes, the association members met the minister.

Published: 01st March 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo| IANS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Boilers Association and BHEL Small scale industries association (BHELSIA) met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and submitted a memorandum of their demands to him last week. The association said that 52 units in Tiruchy are in the non-performing assets (NPAs) list and 200 units were under stress.

The key points of their memorandum:

  1. Do not cancel GST registration of MSME units who failed to pay their GST and PF. Members can pay their arrear payments in instalments.
  2. Modify the present procurement policy of Public Sector Undertakings, especially BHEL.
  3. A rehabilitation programme for stressed units and no legal action against NPA units.

“Units are unable to pay GST and PF dues because the customers are not paying them the money. Considering the recession in the last four years, no penalty or interest should be charged. We have requested that the arrear PF payments can also to be paid in easy instalments along with the current payment without any additional interest or penalty. Our request has been recommended to Finance Ministry,” said an owner of a unit.

Most of the members say that they were unable to meet GST and PF commitments which had led to the cancellation of GST registration and slapping of penalty for delayed payment of tax and PF.

“The present policy and the tendering process framed long back is against the interest of the MSME units. We have submitted various corrections and MSME Minister has assured us that he will send his recommendations to Heavy Industries Ministry and BHEL,” said Rajappa Rajkumar, treasurer and coordinator of the association.

