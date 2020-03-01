Home States Tamil Nadu

Take steps to rescue fishers: MDMK, TMC(M) tell govt amid nCoV outbreak in Iran

The MDMK and TMC(M) parties have appealed to the State and Central governments to take steps to rescue Indian fishermen stranded in Iran following COVID-19 outbreak in the country.  

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MDMK and TMC(M) parties have appealed to the State and Central governments to take steps to rescue Indian fishermen stranded in Iran following COVID-19 outbreak in the country. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said in a press release, “Around 900 Indian fishermen have been stranded in Iran. Of them, 700 fishermen belong to Kanniyakumari. The rescue operation to bring back them got delayed as there is no direct flight service to Iran from here. Hence, (Indian government) should send special flights and ships to Iran to rescue them.” Former union minister and TMC(M) president GK Vasan also said that the Union government should take appropriate measures to rescue the fishermen at the earliest. 

