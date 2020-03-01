Take steps to rescue fishers: MDMK, TMC(M) tell govt amid nCoV outbreak in Iran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MDMK and TMC(M) parties have appealed to the State and Central governments to take steps to rescue Indian fishermen stranded in Iran following COVID-19 outbreak in the country. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said in a press release, “Around 900 Indian fishermen have been stranded in Iran. Of them, 700 fishermen belong to Kanniyakumari. The rescue operation to bring back them got delayed as there is no direct flight service to Iran from here. Hence, (Indian government) should send special flights and ships to Iran to rescue them.” Former union minister and TMC(M) president GK Vasan also said that the Union government should take appropriate measures to rescue the fishermen at the earliest.

CII State council gets new office-bearers

Chennai: CII Tamil Nadu State Council has elected

Hari K Thiagarajan and Dr S Chandrakumar as its new Chairman and Vice-Chairman for the year 2020-21, respectively. Hari had held the post of Vice-Chairman during 2019-20, and is currently the ED of Thiagarajar Mills. Dr Chandrakumar is the Founder & Executive Chairman of Sri Kauvery Medical Care India Ltd.

Have offered RS ticket to PMK: Minister

Chennai: Minister D Jayakumar on Friday said the AIADMK will follow what it had inked with its allies over Rajya Sabha tickets. “Before the Rajya Sabha election, it is quite natural for alliance parties to put forth demands. We had assured a ticket for PMK during seat-sharing talks before general elections in May. As far as DMDK is concerned, I do not know what was communicated with them during the talks,” he said.

Communalism brings death and horror, says Prince of Arcot

Chennai: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali condemned the recent violence and bloodshed in Delhi.“Communalism brings death, destruction and horror in an expanding way, as we recently witnessed in the Delhi riots. Communalism must be buried forever,” he said.