Home States Tamil Nadu

TN cops nab fake army men from Rajasthan for cyberscam

At least 20 such incidents have come up in the city alone.

Published: 01st March 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reminding of some scenes from the 2017-action movie Dheeran Adhigaram Ondru, a team of sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has caught two members of a racket engaged in online fraud by tracking them down to a Rajasthani village.  The cybercrime wing of the CCB had come across several complaints regarding certain people posing as army personnel cheating people by offering to sell cheap vehicles in the online marketing platform OLX. 

At least 20 such incidents have come up in the city alone. During the course of inquiry, the police came across two suspects- M Naresh Pal Singh(36) and L Bachchu Singh (26), both from Bharatpur in Rajasthan.  An official said the duo would post photos of two-wheelers, cars and trucks on OLX, claiming that they were army personnel and wanted to sell off the vehicles as they had been transferred to another town. Whenever someone lured by the ‘unbelievable’ price tag approached, the gang would share fake documents of vehicles. “They would demand amounts ranging from Rs 5,000 to 50,000 depending upon the nature of the vehicle as advance and transport charges.

They would convince them to transfer the money, and later snap all contact, said the police. It is suspected that the duo is part of a larger gang that has cheated many people. After finding that the gang was based in Rajasthan, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Velmurugan went there to nab the duo. They were produced before a court in Bharatpur and would be brought to Chennai on Sunday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp