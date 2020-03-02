Activists booked for post on SC verdict

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Tamil Nationalist leaders P Nedumaran and P Maniyarsan were among the three persons booked allegedly for FaceBook post regarding Ayodhya Judgement. The cases were registered on Saturday based on a complaint by Jeevagan, sub-Inspector of Police, Thanjavur East.

The social media accounts of Maniyarasan, president of Tamil Desiya Periyakkam, Pazha Nedumaran, president of Tamizhar Desiya Munnani and Aranga Gunasekaran, General Secretary of Tamizhaga Makkal Puratchi Kazhagam allegedly were being monitored by police.

The three have been booked under sections 66-A (misleading people through electronic communication), 72 (Penalty for breach of confidentiality and privacy), among various other sections.