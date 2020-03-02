Armed Reserve police officer commits suicide in Tamil Nadu for reasons unknown 

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A 24-year-old Armed Reserve police officer shot himself at Thirupattur in Sivaganga on Monday morning, reasons for which are yet to be ascertained.

The deceased police personnel was identified as V Yogeshwaran of Arittapatty, Melur. He was guarding the Indian Bank in Thirupattur.

According to sources, his body would soon be shifted to Sivaganga government medical college and hospital.

Police noted that after his night duty he went to his room located above the same back to take rest. However, he was later found in a pool of blood and a gun-shot wound.

DSP Annadurai and Thirupattur Town SI Muthukrishnan have initiated an inquiry.