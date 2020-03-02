Home States Tamil Nadu

Dear officials, please don't be a fly on the wall!

The teachers of the government Mannavanur higher secondary school roll up their sleeves every morning to do a 'work' that has become part of their routine.

Published: 02nd March 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

The government Mannavanur higher secondary school without a boundary wall. (Photo: EPS)

By S Raja
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The teachers of the government Mannavanur higher secondary school roll up their sleeves every morning to do a 'work' that has become part of their routine. Fighting off a swam of flies, they remove the fresh cow dung off the school veranda. They have to hurry and finish cleaning the veranda before students arrive. "Do not blame the cows," they say, "the school does not have a compound wall to keep the poor bovines at bay."

At this government school near Kodaikanal, such problems have put down roots.

According to government record, the school was 'upgraded' from a high school to a higher secondary one in 2013. However, anyone beholding the school is likely to conclude that the institution does not deserve the more accustomed meanings of the word upgrade.

The school has 210 students (hailing from Mannavanur, Kilavarai, Koogal, and Poondy), but its old laboratory cannot support practical classes for higher secondary students. Science students are often taken to government Kodaikanal HSS  for practical classes, sources said.

Liquor bottles scattered on the campus; Girl’s toilet (Photo: EPS)

Basic facilities

"Outsiders often enter and litter the school campus," a student said; empty liquor bottles, scattered on the campus, drives home his point. While there are only two toilets for the entire bevy of girl students (88), boys have to run to open spaces to attend the nature's call; so much for all those drive against open defecation.

The noon-meal centre at the school can be used for anything but preparing food. The dimly-lit shed does not allow much sunshine to enter its interior but, lo and behold, lets in plenty of rainwater. The food grains, fortunately, have found shelter in headmaster's room.

Speaking to TNIE, a school teacher said that Mannavanur panchayat supplies water only twice a week. On the dearth of toilets, he said that government has sanctioned `2.60 lakh to construct two additional toilets and that the construction work would begin soon. He, however, agreed that even these were not enough. Speaking to TNIE Collector M Vijayalakshmi said that steps would be taken to solve the problems at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp