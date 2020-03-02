File response on plea seeking action against anti-CAA protests: Madras HC to Tamil Nadu government

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed response on the anti-CAA protests happening across the state.

A bench Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy gave the direction on a petition which contended that the protests were unlawful as permission had not been obtained and caused inconvenience to the public.

Petitioner G Kannan sought to initiate action against those who have been staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the old bus stand in Salem in western Tamil Nadu since February 14.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted though the petition mentioned only about the protest in Salem, similar agitations were being staged in different places across the state affecting the public.

In Salem, several protestors, including children, were staging the agitation close to the bus stand, causing "huge inconvenience" to the public, he said.

A detailed response from the government on the action taken against protests without any permission was required, the counsel added.

Recording the submissions, the bench ordered the government to file its response on the action taken against the protests and ajourned the petition to March 9.