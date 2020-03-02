Home States Tamil Nadu

File response on plea seeking action against anti-CAA protests: Madras HC to Tamil Nadu government

Counsel for the petitioner submitted though the petition mentioned only about the protest in Salem, similar agitations were being staged in different places across the state affecting the public.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed response on the anti-CAA protests happening across the state.

A bench Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy gave the direction on a petition which contended that the protests were unlawful as permission had not been obtained and caused inconvenience to the public.

Petitioner G Kannan sought to initiate action against those who have been staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the old bus stand in Salem in western Tamil Nadu since February 14.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted though the petition mentioned only about the protest in Salem, similar agitations were being staged in different places across the state affecting the public.

In Salem, several protestors, including children, were staging the agitation close to the bus stand, causing "huge inconvenience" to the public, he said.

A detailed response from the government on the action taken against protests without any permission was required, the counsel added.

Recording the submissions, the bench ordered the government to file its response on the action taken against the protests and ajourned the petition to March 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High court CAA protest Anti-CAA Citizenship act
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp