Forest dept draws flak for poor conviction rate

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The forest department has drawn severe criticism from the general public and activists for its failure to punish poachers. Over 60 people were caught trying to hunt in the reserve area on two occasions in the past but were let off with just a fine.

In the last six months, the forest department nabbed two groups of 21 and 42 hunters red-handed with hounds and weapons in the reserve forest area of Nedungur and Thachankurichi. However, in 24-48 hours after the arrest, the caught accused were let-off by the officials after they paid a menial fine ranging between Rs 300-1000.

“What is the purpose of conducting raids and arrests if officials are unable to convict poachers? Levying penalty does not create any fear in poachers.

Stringent action should be taken against those caught red-handed,” said, Anbu Chezhian, a resident of the city.

Activists point out that the forest officials exploit the lack of designated punishments for hunting Schedule III to Schedule VI species in the Wildlife act, as a loophole to release the poachers.

An animal activist who works closely with Forest department, said, “ Most of the times due to lack of co-ordination between officials several incidents of hunting goes unreported. In the few cases they manage to nab, poachers are let off with just fines using the loopholes in the Wildlife Act. For hunting to be curbed, Forest officials must book accused under stringent laws.”

An official in the Forest department said, “We try to reduce poaching. Every time we conduct an arrest, we are following the rules stipulated under the law.”